Robert A. "Randy" Nester, 59, of Elizabethtown, and formerly of Lititz; died peacefully at home on Tuesday, June 28, 2022. Born in Harrisburg, he was the son of Elsa K. Dietrick Nester of Harrisburg, and the late Glenn Nester. Randy graduated from Landisville Learning Center I.U.13 and worked for many years at Ephrata Area Rehab Services. He was a faithful member of St. Stephen Reformed Church, New Holland; and was active with Special Olympics. Randy had an engaging personality and made friends easily throughout his life. He was a passionate fan of Penn State and Duke University sports teams.
Surviving in addition to his mother, Elsa, is a brother, Timothy J. Nester (Catherine) of Harrisburg, a sister, Wendi M. Keeney (Robert, Jr.) of Lititz, four nieces: Lindsey A. Nester (Joseph Portz), Sydney J. Nester (Cody Larkin), Allison P. Keeney, Olivia G. Keeney, maternal uncles: Joel E. Dietrick (Jan), Jay M. Dietrick (Mary), an aunt, Esther Dietrick. Preceding him in death is a niece, Meghan E. Keeney, maternal uncles: Jack and Jess, and a maternal aunt, Martha Brownfield.
Services for Randy will be private and at the convenience of the family. Interment will be in Witness Park Cemetery, Lititz.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent in Randy's memory to; Keystone Human Services, Intellectual Disabilities at www.keystonehumanservices.org, click Give Now, to fund KSS-Intellectual Disabilities; mail to Keystone Human Services, Intellectual Disabilities, 805 Estelle Drive, Suite 101, Lancaster PA 17601. To send the family on-line condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com