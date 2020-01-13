Robert A. Piper, 83, formerly of 243 Locust St., New Holland, died Friday, January 10, 2020 at Wellspan Ephrata Community Hospital. He was preceded in death by his wife, Patricia L. (Dayton) Piper, in 1988. Born in Philadelphia, he was the son of the late George Richard and Marie C. (Phillips) Piper.
Bob was a history teacher from 1958-1991 at Garden Spot Jr. High School. He enjoyed the challenges of motivating his students to share his passion of history. He was a member of St. Stephen Reformed Church where he was involved as an adult Sunday School teacher and assisting with church operations.
Surviving is a brother, William "Bill" Piper, a nephew Kirk married to Kimberly Piper, a great-nephew Kyle Piper, and a great-niece Korinne Piper.
Bob is now with his Lord and his beloved wife Patty. Take the time to remember and share Bob's positive attitude and ever present smile. A quote of Bob's that is forever etched states: "In lasting memory for Patty and Bob and our love for you will be your daily expression of your love for God and your neighbor as well."
At Bob's request, there will be a graveside service on Thursday, January 16, 2020 at 11:30 a.m. at St. Stephen Reformed Cemetery, 249 E. Main St., New Holland with a luncheon and time to share memories immediately following in the church fellowship hall. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Bob's honor to St Stephen's Church or the American Cancer Association. The Beck Funeral Home, New Holland is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be posted at www.beckfuneral.com.
