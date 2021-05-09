Robert A. Kready, 79, of Elizabethtown passed away at his home on May 6, 2021. He was the devoted husband of Frances Arlene Freed Keady with whom he shared 57 years of marriage. He is survived by two children, Scott Kready of Mount Joy and Tracey (Scott) Risser of Holly Ridge, NC, two grandchildren, Kiersten Kready of Elizabethtown and Erin Kready of Mount Joy. In addition to his immediate family, he is survived by brothers William (Mary) Kready of Chambersburg; David (Brenda) Kready Mount Joy; and three sisters, Kathleen (Bill) Wolfe of Columbia; Ruth (James) Putt of Middletown and Judy Kready of New Oxford. Born in Rheems, he was the son of the late Robert B. and Mary Murphy Kready.
Robert was a graduate of Elizabethtown High School. He retired from KD Tool Company of Lancaster as a tool inspector. An active member of the Rheems Fire Company, he served as treasurer of the organization for many years. He also was an EMT and ambulance driver. An avid sports fan he also enjoyed hunting and fishing.
Services will be private. To send an online condolence, please visit www.sheetzfuneralhome.com
