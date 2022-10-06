Robert A. Hall, age 86, of Peach Bottom, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, October 4, 2022, at his home. He is survived by his wife, Madeline (Kornish) Hall; they would have celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary this coming February.
He is also survived by 2 daughters: Kimberly, wife of Gerald Rhoads of Coatesville, PA; and Lisa, wife of David George of Maytown, PA; and 4 grandchildren: Morgan Hall, Connor Braucci, Ryan George, and Matthew George.
Bob was born in Darby, PA, son of the late Harry C. and Madaline (Gross) Hall. He was also preceded in death by 5 siblings. Bob proudly served in the Air Force National Guard. He retired from the Delaware County Courthouse, where he worked as a printer in the copy center. He was a member of Ascension Lutheran Church in Willow Street. He was also a member of two Corvette Clubs (Delaware and Lancaster Counties) and the Southern Lancaster County Farmer-Sportsmen's Association.
A self-taught master of carpentry, he was also passionate about gardening, birds, and maintaining his property. Bob always enjoyed decorating his home for Christmas. At the family's request, services will be private. reynoldsandshivery.com
