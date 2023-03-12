Robert A. Griffith, 87, of Mountville, passed away on Saturday, March 4, 2023 at home. He was the husband of the late Sonia A. Griffith who passed away on November 21, 2022. Bob was born in Lancaster, son of the late Harold T. and Almeda Brackbill Griffith. He was a tool and die maker/machinist, having owned his own machine shop. Bob was a Veteran of the US Navy and enjoyed kayaking.
He is survived by one daughter: Kimberly G. (Steve) Brown, Jasper, GA. Three grandchildren: Kristen (Justin) Deese, Navarre, FL; Dustin Brown (Jenny Wilson), Jasper, GA and Daniel (Olivia) Brown, Canton, GA. Six great-grandchildren. One sister: Phyllis Tortora, New York. He was preceded in death by one son: David A. Griffith.
A Private Service and Burial will be held for the family in Mountville Cemetery. Arrangements by the Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., Mountville/Columbia. To send an online condolence, visit: Workmanfuneralhomes.com
A living tribute »