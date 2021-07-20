Robert A. Giberson, Jr., 82, of Willow Street, passed from this life to meet his savior on Sunday, July 18, 2021. Born on July 13, 1939 in Montour County, PA, he was the son of the late Robert A. Giberson, Sr. and Frances May (Engroff) Giberson. He was the husband of Arlene Hursh (Shaub) Giberson. They were married on November 20, 1959.
Bob attained his education in the Lampeter-Strasburg school district until the tenth grade.
He learned the plumbing and heating trade in his father and uncle's business, Giberson Brothers Plumbing and Heating in Lancaster. Upon their retirement, the business was dissolved and Bob worked for various companies in that trade until 1964, when he joined Plumbers and Pipefitters Union Local 341 located on Union Street in Lancaster. Local 341 merged with Local 520 of Harrisburg and he continued with that organization until he retired in 1997. While at the trade, Bob worked on many schools and businesses in the county and at most of the power plants in this area, including TMI and Peach Bottom Atomic Power Plant, as well as many locations elsewhere.
Bob loved the outdoors, hunting and was an avid fisherman. He particularly loved plying the depths for panfish in our local lakes, and enjoyed the camaraderie of other fishermen there. He also enjoyed exercising his skill in the bays of Delaware and spending time with his wife at their camper in Millsboro.
Bob loved his Lord and was baptized at Grace Brethren Church at Willow Valley.
Besides his wife, he is survived by four children: Claudia Ann, wife of Stephen Helm, East Petersburg; Terry Lee of Lancaster; Gerald Owen of Rothsville; Brian Keith of Lancaster; five grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
Preceding Bob in death were four brothers; Richard; Ernest (Bud); Edwin; all of Lancaster County and Frank (Bones) of Parkersburg, W. VA; and two sisters, Jane Littlefield of Pryor, OK; and Betty Freeman of Strasburg.
A funeral service will take place at Dewald Funeral and Cremation Services, Inc. 227 West Fourth Street, Quarryville on Friday, July 23, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor John Smith officiating. There will be a viewing at the funeral home from 10-11 a.m. Private interment will be in the Riverview Burial Park.
The family requests casual attire. Please omit flowers.
