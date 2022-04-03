Robert A. Garpstas, age 76 of Dundalk, Maryland formerly of Lancaster, Pennsylvania entered into God's care on Monday, March 28, 2022. Robert "Bob" was a loving and devoted husband and father.
He proudly served in the U.S. Navy aboard the U.S.S. Rankin. Bob got into the field of office equipment repair and eventually started his own business, CTC Services Inc. He used his company as his ministry, living the gospel each day through his interactions with customers, with free or low-cost services to those that were struggling or incarcerated. Bob was an enthusiastic and active member of Assumption BVM Catholic Church when living in Lancaster, PA, Our Lady of Fatima Parish and the Knights of Columbus in Baltimore, MD. He was able to spend the last few years on the water in Dundalk, MD not far from his childhood home.
Bob was born November 17, 1945 to Ignatius Joseph Garpstas and Hilda Claire Garpstas (Heleine). He is survived by his wife of 55 wonderful years Lorine Garpstas (Procopio); his 5 children, Lori Groff and husband Jeffrey Groff, Becky Warmingham and husband David Warmingham, Robert Garpstas, Jr. and his wife Larisa Garpstas, Christopher Garpstas and his wife Elizabeth Garpstas and David Garpstas and his wife Carissa Garpstas; brother of Bonnie Simon (Garpstas) and Jean Stumpf (Garpstas) who preceded him in death. Bob spent many years living next door to brother-in-law Joseph Bogansky and sister-in-law Diane Bogansky (Procopio). He also had a close relationship with his brother-in-law James Procopio and many nieces and nephews. He thoroughly enjoyed spoiling his 12 grandchildren and 1 great-grandson.
A visitation will be held at Mary Mother of the Church, 625 Union School Road, Mount Joy, PA 17552 on Thursday, April 7 from 10 -11 AM with a Memorial Mass beginning at 11 AM. Inurnment will be held at Cedar Hill Cemetery, 5829 Ritchie Highway, Baltimore, MD 21225. Please contact cgarpstas@gmail.com for details regarding the inurnment. Online condolences may be sent to the family through www.peacefulalternatives.com.
