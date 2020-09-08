Robert A. "Bob" Gainer, 88, of Lancaster, passed away on Friday, September 4, 2020 at Hershey Medical Center with family by his side. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of the late William Aaron and Bertha McGrimzey Gainer. He was the loving husband of the late Hope Hoehn Gainer who died in 2018. Bob retired as a millwright at the former Alumax, Lancaster. He proudly served in the United States Army as a Sergeant (aka "Little Fox") during the Korean War where he was awarded a Bronze Star, four Bronze service Stars, and a Purple Heart. Bob was a member of Trinity Evangelical Congregational Church, Manheim and the Elstonville Sportsman's Association. His interests included hunting, target shooting, surf fishing, and he was a Manheim Central Barons fan. In his later years, he enjoyed building doll houses for his grandchildren and he loved his Kona coffee.
Surviving are three sons: Michael husband of Kay Gainer of Clay, Jeffrey husband of Toni Gainer of Elizabethtown, Robin husband of Tina Gainer of Manheim, a daughter, Kathleen wife of Terry Schrum of Florida; 11 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by a son, David Gainer and three siblings: James, Carrie and Eva.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Bob's funeral service at the Buch Funeral Home, 21 Market Square, Manheim on Monday, September 14, 2020 at 11:00 AM. There will be a public viewing at the funeral home on Monday morning from 10:00 AM until the time of service. Interment in Conestoga Memorial Park with military honors. In lieu of flowers, those desiring may send contributions in Bob's memory to Trinity Evangelical Congregational Church, 48 Market Square, Manheim, PA 17545. To send the family online condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com