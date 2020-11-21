Robert A. Funk New Service Location

Robert A. Funk New Service Location

Robert A. Funk, 79 of Conestoga passed away Monday evening, November 16, 2020. FUNERAL LOCATION HAS CHANGED.

Family and friends are respectfully invited to attend Bob's funeral services on Monday evening, November 23, 2020 at 7PM from the Melanie B. Scheid Funeral Directors & Cremation Services, 3225 Main Street, Conestoga, PA. Friends will be received at the funeral home on Monday from 5 to 7PM. For other information, please call 717-872-1779. Melanie B. Scheid

Funeral Directors & Cremation Services

Conestoga & Lancaster

Melanie B Scheid Funeral Directors & Cremation Services, The Gundel Chapel

3225 Main Street
Conestoga, PA 17516
717-872-1779
www.thegundelchapel.com/

