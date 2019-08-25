Robert A. Edye, 70, of Mount Joy, passed away on Sunday, August 18, 2019 at Lancaster General Hospital. Born Saturday, April 16, 1949 in Bainbridge, he was the son of the late William and Gladys (Pennell) Edye. He was married 51 years to Mary J. (Garman) Edye.
A car enthusiast, Bob enjoyed restoring Chevy cars. He had been employed by Hondru Chevrolet in Elizabethtown, and previously with Armstrong Flooring in Lancaster.
In addition to his wife Mary, he is survived by two children: Tammy L. (Edye) Halbleib and husband Jason of Elizabethtown, and Robert A. Edye, Jr. and wife Elaine of New Columbia, PA; two grandchildren: Cody R. Halbleib and Kasey L. Halbleib; three step grandchildren: Katelyn, Cory and Rachel, and four brothers: William, Raymond, James and Samuel Edye.
Bob was predeceased by a brother John and two sisters: Lorraine Zimmerman, and Barbara Sweigart.
Service and interment will be held at the convenience of the family.
