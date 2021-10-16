Robert A. DeFrees, 92, of Reinholds, passed away on Tuesday, October 12, 2021, at Fairmount Homes Inc., Ephrata.
He was born in Shillington to the late Albert W. and Elizabeth (Shupp) DeFrees and was the husband of the late Mary Ellen (Zerbe) DeFrees who passed away in 2019.
Robert proudly served in the U.S. Air Force. In 1958, he started his own masonry business, R.A. DeFrees Inc., and later on in life he worked for Grant A. Smith & Sons and Harvey Snyder as an estimator.
He had a greenhouse where he raised Azaleas and Rhododendrons and he also did some small farming. He also enjoyed woodworking and fixing up his home.
Robert is survived by a son, Eric DeFrees, a daughter, Lori S., wife of Michael Vicklund; 4 grandchildren, Jordan Zimmerman, Melissa Steiner, Michael and Tyler Sweetwood; 4 great-grandchildren, Luke Steiner, Zamora, Avelynn and Savron Sweetwood.
He was preceded in death by 3 sisters, Ruth, Anna and Jean.
A viewing will be held on Monday, October 18, 2021, from 6:00 to 8:00 pm at Roseboro Stradling Funeral Home, 533 Walnut St., Denver. A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, at 2:00 pm at Swamp Cemetery, Reinholds, with Pastor Timothy L. Craven officiating.
Arrangements by Roseboro Stradling Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., Denver. Online condolences can be given at roseborostradling.com.
A living tribute »