Bobby, 58, of Lancaster passed away on Friday, March 12, 2021 at his mother's home. Born October 13, 1962, he was the son of Nellie (Derr) Dixon Houston and the late William Dixon, Jr. He was preceded in death by his brother, William Dixon III.
He is survived by his mother: Nellie (Derr) Dixon Houston; his daughter: Latishia Morant; two siblings: Barbara Dixon Ballenger and Jimien Houston; as well as three grandchildren.
Bobby's family would like to extend a thank you to Hospice and Community Care for the compassionate care they provided to him.
