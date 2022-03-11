Robert A. "Bob" Pohle, 82 of Lancaster, passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 5, 2022. Born in Altoona, he was the son of the late Addison and Geraldine (Smith) Pohle. He was predeceased by his wife Linda (Shupe) Pohle in 2019.
Bob obtained his bachelor's degree from Indiana University of PA and his MBA from Temple University. After graduating from IUP, Bob taught business in the Pequea Valley School District, and then in the School District of Lancaster, where he eventually retired from. Bob became a school administrator in the SDL, retiring as principal of Lincoln Junior High. After retiring from education, Bob worked for many years at Jones Buick/Honda, retiring as Honda Parts Department Manager. Bob was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church and volunteered making meals for the homeless. He volunteered at the Blind Association as well.
Bob was the true definition of a motorhead. He was passionate about anything with wheels and an engine. He built and raced his own race car, owned a 1950 Ford, and enjoyed working with model trains. In earlier years, Bob was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed boating and hunting.
A loving father and grandfather, Bob is survived by his 4 children: Jennifer Lee (Michael), Robert Pohle, Matthew Pohle, and Megan Lukas; 10 grandchildren, and his sister Anne McKibben.
A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, March 15 at 11 AM at Trinity Lutheran Church, 31 S. Duke St., Lancaster. Friends and family are invited to the visitation beginning at 10 AM. In lieu of flowers, consider memorial donations in Bob's name to Hospice & Community Care, 685 Good Drive, Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604. To leave an online condolence, visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com.