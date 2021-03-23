Robert A. "Bob" Nace, 84, longtime resident of Columbia, passed away on Saturday, March 20, 2021. Born in Marietta, PA, he was the son of the late Curvin E. Nace, Sr. and Jennie (Roberts) Nace. He was the loving husband of the late Dorothy E. (Eddy) "Dottie" Nace who passed away in 1990.
He worked at the former Kerr Glass Co. and Armstrong World Industries for many years before retiring. After retirement, he worked at the Manheim Auto Auction.
Bob was a founding member of the Tri-County Rod & Gun Club in Potter County and also a founding member of the Blue-White Mountain Lodge. He was an avid Penn State football fan and a lifelong hunter. He enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.
He proudly served in the U.S. Army.
Bob is survived by his daughter, Melissa A. Boyles companion of Tim Hamilton of Marietta, PA, son, Robert D. Nace husband of Angela of Furlong, PA and daughter, Karia Jo Kriner wife of Gary of Marietta, PA. Also surviving are 9 grandchildren, Rachael, Aaron, Michael, Gaige, Olivia, Peyton, Logan, Bianca, and Amelia. He was preceded in death by his siblings, Paul, Curvin, Jr., Margaret, Kathryn, Betty, Leo, and June.
Bob's family would like to extend their sincere gratitude to the staff at Elizabethtown Nursing & Rehabilitation, who provided care to him over the last year.
Funeral Services will be held at 11AM on Thursday, March 25, 2021 at the Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA 17543. Interment will follow in Laurel Hill Memorial Gardens, Columbia. Family and friends will be received from 10-11AM at the funeral home on Thursday. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Bob's memory may be made to the PA Breast Cancer Coalition at www.pabreastcancer.org/donate. To send an online condolence, please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com