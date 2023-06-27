Robert A. "Bob" Appleyard, 64, of New Holland, passed away on June 21, 2023 at Select Specialty Hospital in Harrisburg. Born in Johnstown, on August 30th, 1958, he was the son of the late Robert A. and Mary M. (Matcho) Appleyard.
He was the loving husband of Christina M. (Lucas) Appleyard, with whom he just celebrated thirty-three years of marriage.
He was a member of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, where he served as an usher for many years, and he was employed by Frontier Communications for thirty-four years as a central office switchman. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus and the Ephrata Bowman Archery Club. Bob actively enjoyed the sport of archery, participating in invitationals and watching matches online. He enjoyed watching Steelers and Penguins games, building model cars, attending car shows and spending time with his beloved pets, Riley and Mr. Deeks.
Robert is survived by his wife, his daughter, Brittany E. Appleyard, siblings, Linda, wife of Frank Tallyen, Windber, PA, and Dennis, husband of Jill Appleyard, Chambersburg, PA and his sister-in-law, Cindy, wife of Dave Culp, Cornwall, PA. Also survived by numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his in-laws, Michael and Helen Lucas.
A memorial service will be held on July 8, 2023 at 11:00 AM at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, 150 Water Street, New Holland, PA 17557 with Father Steve Fauser officiating. A visitation will be held from 9:30 AM to 11:30 AM in the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the ALS Association, www.als.org or to Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church at the address above.
Groff High Funeral Home in New Holland is entrusted with the funeral arrangements.