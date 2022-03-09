Robbins M. Nguyen, 40, of Lancaster, passed away at Lancaster General Hospital, Friday, March 5, 2022. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of Binh Van and Tru Thi (Se) Nguyen.
Robbins was a graduate of J.P. McCaskey High School, class of 2000. During high school, he was a proud member of the tennis team. Of the Christian Faith, he attended Christ Alone Fellowship, Lancaster.
Robbins, known to many of his friends as "Noogie," was always a fun person to be around, he enjoyed life. No matter what he was going through he was willing to put others first and help in any way possible. His infectious smile and sense of humor would always lift those around him. He loved to make others smile, help with home projects, and even make his famous Robbs Rolls. He loved spending time with his son Evans and going on adventures. They loved going to car shows, movie theaters, and soccer games. He enjoyed hours of picking thru a bushel of crabs, wings, pho with family. He was a sports enthusiast who loved the Raiders football team, Philadelphia Sixers, tennis, and soccer. He also enjoyed breakdancing, old NSX and Back to the Future and Fast and Furious movie series.
In addition to his parents, Robbins will be greatly missed by his son, Evans Khanh Nguyen; siblings: Tina M. Tran, wife of An T. Tran, nephew Asher; and Michael M. Nguyen, husband of Vicky L, nephew Matthew and niece Kayley. He is also survived by Sandy Bui, mother of their son, Evans; and Evans' brothers: Kyle and Dylan Luong.
A viewing will be held from 4PM to 6PM, Sunday, March 13, 2022, at Charles F. Snyder Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA 17543. Funeral Services for Robbins will be held at 11AM, Monday, March 14, 2022, at the funeral home. A viewing will be held from 9AM to 11AM, prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Robbins, may be made to Christ Alone Fellowship, 41 Caroline St., Lancaster, PA 17603 or to the Lupus Foundation at www.lupus.org. To leave the family an online condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com