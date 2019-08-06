Robbie Jean Brandon Golston, 89 years young, passed away on August 4, 2019 at Garden Spot Village in New Holland. Robbie was born on October 29, 1929 in Quanah, Texas to Ernest and Willie Ola (Barbee) Brandon. Being born on Black Tuesday was ironically quite fitting for Robbie because throughout her life she had an amazing ability to address any obstacle with fearless determination, courage and grace and she always emerged triumphant. This was how Robbie lived her life and inspired her family and friends to do the same.
Robbie was very proud of her Texan heritage and loved to share stories from her childhood adventures on the family farm with her sisters and brother and her knowledge of Texas history. After finishing business school and marrying her husband Jack, Robbie and her young family traveled across the United States following Jack's entrepreneurial spirit. They eventually settled in New Holland and created The Amish Village in Strasburg, which they successfully owned and operated for over 40 years.
Robbie was a long-time member of Wesley United Methodist Church in Strasburg and a proud member and past president of the Society of Farm Women of Lancaster County. She enjoyed spending time with her family and provided them with an abundance of love and countless memories that will continue her legacy. Robbie will always be remembered for her quick wit, feisty spirit and fierce dedication to her family.
Robbie was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, three sisters, one brother and her son. She is survived by her loving and devoted daughter, Wilma Nolan and her husband John; 6 granddaughters and 15 great-grandchildren.
A service will be held at Garden Spot Village, 433 S. Kinzer Ave., New Holland, PA 17557, on Wednesday, August 7th at 2 pm. Family and friends will be received from 1:30 pm to 2 pm. Services will also be held in Quanah, Texas on Monday, August 12th. Robbie's family would like to extend their deep gratitude to all the staff at Garden Spot Village for their attentive and loving care. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Robbie's name to the Benevolent Fund at Garden Spot Village. To leave the family an online condolence, please visit: BachmanSnyder.com