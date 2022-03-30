Rita Yashwant Amin, 68, of Lancaster, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on 24th March 2022. Rita Amin was born and raised in Nairobi, Kenya where she was the eldest of 4 sisters and a brother.
Rita's siblings describe her as a wonderful role model who was highly accomplished in her education and artistry. She had an adventurous spirit in a time when young Indian women did not venture too far from home; Rita climbed Mount Kenya and fell in love with exploring the world.
Rita learned from her parents - her father was a highly successful international businessman in Kenya and her mother was the first woman to graduate college in her town in India. Both parents were strong believers in education for women and were incredibly supportive of Rita's educational pursuits.
During her school time in Kenya, she developed a passion and love for animals. After receiving an undergraduate degree in Kenya, Rita was one of two recipients of the prestigious United Nations Development scholarship to pursue advanced degrees in veterinary sciences at the University of Pennsylvania and in soft tissue surgery at the University of Colorado's School of Veterinary Medicine. Upon completion of her degrees in the U.S., Rita returned to Kenya to practice veterinary surgery at the University of Nairobi. Rita fondly remembered her time in Kenya as she had the opportunity to care for many large and small wild animals.
In 1982 Rita married Yashwant and they began their new life journey together in York, PA. While working hard and progressing their careers, both Rita and Yashwant raised two lovely sons, Kunal and Sahil. Yash and Rita's sons are extremely proud of her educational attainments and the successful veterinary practice she started and built in York, Ani-Care Animal Hospital. Over the years she helped many families by healing and caring for their beloved pets.
Rita very much enjoyed cooking, gardening, watching movies and listening to Indian music. Through the years, she travelled around the world and explored many different cultures and cuisines. Rita's compassionate and spiritual personality resonated with people from all walks of life, which built her strong network of friends and family around the world. Rita's essence can be described as loving, sophisticated, intelligent, and she was a great conversationalist.
In lieu of flowers, the family would like to honor Rita's passion for education and encourage donations to the Willow Valley TM Education Fund. Please send donations to Lakes Campus Bookkeeper, Willow Valley Team Member Education Fund, 300 Willow Valley Lakes Drive, Willow Street, PA 17584.