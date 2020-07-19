Rita Pitz, 78, of Mountville, passed away on Sunday, July 12, 2020 at Penn State Hershey Medical Center. Born in Liegnitz, Germany, she was the daughter of the late Georg and Charlotte Stief. Rita was the wife of Henry Paul Pitz of St. Anne's Retirement Community.
Rita was dedicated to taking care of her family throughout her life. She enjoyed spending time with her family and attending her grandchildren's activities and sports competitions. Her hobbies included gardening, outdoor yard work, drawing, and painting.
Rita is survived by two children, Patricia Foltz, wife of Robert of Mount Joy and Gary Pitz, husband of Jenni of Sugar Hill, GA; 5 grandchildren, Andrew, Megan, Matthew, Brianna, and Taylour; and a sister, Ingeborg Seay, wife of Roy of Springfield, TN.
A Memorial Service honoring Rita's life will be held at the Sheetz Funeral Home, Inc., 16 East Main St., Mount Joy on Friday, July 24, 2020 at 12 PM. Family and friends will be received at the funeral home before the service from 11 AM to 12 PM. PLEASE NOTE: COVID 19 protocols will require all attendees to wear a mask. Guests not intending on staying for the service, please come early to maximize social distancing. ?Interment will follow at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Anne's Retirement Community in memory of Rita Pitz, 3952 Columbia Ave., Columbia, PA 17512. To send an online condolence, please visit ?www.sheetzfuneralhome.com