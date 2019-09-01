Rita (Novak) Beck, 72, of Lancaster, PA, died suddenly from natural causes on Saturday, August 24, 2019. She was a devoted mother and pastor.
Rita had so much faith, walked in love and was a doer of the word. She helped everyone in need and discipled many people bringing them to know Jesus. Rita loved her children and was an amazing mother and grandmother.
Surviving are two children, Raena Soto and Rudy Beck (Alexis Beck). She was the grandmother of Cian, Amaris, Isabella, Richard Jr., Julia Soto, Braylon Henderson and Waylon Beck. Rita was great-grandmother to Ethan and Noah Diaz and McKenzie Salamo Soto. Also surviving are her siblings: Janice Smith, Karen Bender, Joseph Novak and Maria Mooney. She was preceded in death by her parents, Eleanor and Joseph Novak. She will be missed incredibly and will live on through us forever.
Rita's Celebration of Life Service will be held at Community Fellowship Church, 200 Bethel Drive, Lancaster PA 17601 on Friday, September 6, 2019 at 11:00 a.m.
Donations will be accepted for the west Hempfield Fire Company.
