Rita M. Salimbeni, 82, of Las Vegas, passed away peacefully, Monday, March 8, 2021.
Along with her 8 brothers and sisters, she was born in Steelton, PA and was the daughter of Andrew P. Marinak and Josephine (Gustin) Marinak. She was the loving wife of the late Joseph A. Salimbeni.
Rita worked as an administrative medical assistant for most of her career as well as holding various other office positions, elsewhere.
She enjoyed golf, playing cards, socializing, and hosting family and friends at her house, but most of all, she loved to dance.
You would always find a smile on her face, food in the kitchen and a house filled with love and laughter. Rita had a way of making everyone feel welcomed and embraced you as part of her family the minute that you met.
She is survived by sons; Steven, South Carolina, and Gene, Mount Joy, PA, husband of the late Laurie (Posipanko) Salimbeni, as well as her 4 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. Rita will be lovingly missed by her family, siblings, relatives and friends.
A memorial mass will be held on April 15th, 2021 at 11:00 AM at St. Leo The Great Catholic Church, 2427 Marietta Avenue, Lancaster, PA 17601.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to your favorite charity in Rita's memory.
To leave an online condolence, please visit: Dignitymemorial.com