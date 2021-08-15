Services for Rita M. Ruof, who died September 8, 2020, will be on Monday, August 23, 2021 with a Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated at 11 AM at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church, 501 E. Orange St., Lancaster, PA.
Her family will receive friends at the church prior to Mass from 10-11 AM. Following Mass, interment will be in St. Anthony's Catholic Cemetery. For additional information, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com
