Rita M. Flick, 92, of Lancaster, passed away Wednesday, October 23, 2019. Born in 1926 to the late Joseph W. and Margaret F. Flick.
Rita attended Lancaster Catholic High School and graduated from Sacred Heart Academy in 1944. She retired from Armstrong World Industries after 42 years of service.
Rita is survived by her nephew, Michael J. Flick and her niece, Kendal A. Hauck. She was preceded in death by her brother, Joseph A. Flick.
A graveside service will be held at 11 AM on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 in St. Joseph New Catholic Cemetery, Bausman.
To send the family a condolence, please visit Rita's memorial page at SnyderFunralHome.com