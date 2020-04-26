Rita M. Boyd, 98, of Willow Valley Communities passed away Wednesday, April 15, 2020. Born in North Bay, Canada she was the daughter of the late Herbert Francis O'Gorman and Mary Sarah (Levesque) O'Gorman. She was the beloved, devoted wife of Richard E. Boyd.
Rita was a bi-lingual secretary for the Canadian Government and Richard was an Officer in the Royal Air Force when they met during WWll. After five years of separation, they re-united, married and shared 72 years of life together.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by two daughters, Margot Denza (John) of Babylon, NY and Kathryn Boyd of Lancaster, PA. She is also survived by three grandchildren, John Denza (Jennifer), danah boyd (Gilad), Ryan Boyd (Marisa), six great-grandchildren and a brother, Richard O'Gorman. Rita was preceded in death by a sister and five brothers.
Rita was sweet, kind and gentle. Her smile warmed hearts. Her eyes saw beauty. She embraced the arts, music and theater. Her love of travel took her to six continents and she lived on three. The roar of the ocean, birds singing, flowers blooming, and anything chocolate brought her joy. Those she met always remembered her quiet grace and elegance. Rita's faith in God guided her life.
Private Graveside Services will be held at the convenience of the family in St. Joseph's New Catholic Cemetery. To send an online condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com
A living tribute »