Rita Blackney (ne Leone) of Denver, PA passed away peacefully at the age of 86 on March 24, 2023.
Rita was born in Philadelphia in November 1936 to Dominic and Teresa Leone. She married Russell Blackney in September 1955 and they had two children, Russell, Jr. and Kenneth.
Rita was predeceased by her parents, her sister Dolores Colafrancesco, and her son Russell, Jr. She is survived by her husband Russell, Sr., son Kenneth (Robert Ditto) of Bala Cynwyd, PA, daughter-in-law Tina (widow of Russell, Jr.) of Mt. Carmel, PA, granddaughters Donna and Sierra, and great-granddaughter Reina.
An interment service for family will be held in April.
Rita's family asks that in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions be made in her name to the American Heart Association.