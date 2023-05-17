Rita Ann (Farr) Cox, 88, of Lancaster, PA, passed away on Monday, May 15, 2023, at Hospice & Community Care surrounded by her loving family. Born in Athens, PA, she was the daughter of the late John and Nora Farr.
Rita was the wife of the late Thomas James Cox, Sr. (2013) with whom she raised six children and shared 60 years of marriage.
Rita was a devout Catholic and former member of Our Mother of Perpetual Help in Ephrata and St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church in Lancaster.
She and Tom were very proud parents, raising and educating their children at St. Anthony's and Lancaster Catholic High School. She served as a chapel caretaker at St. Joe's Hospital for many years. Rita also worked at Hamilton Watch Company and Hubley Toys, Inc.
Rita is survived by her three children: Helen Levering, of Lititz, Cindy Croom, of Lancaster, and Michael Cox (Domenico), of New York City; her son-in-law, Richard Sasso, of Lititz; six beautiful grandchildren: David, Jake, Amy, Amanda, Matthew, Theresa; and seven great-grandchildren: Ryan, Julia, Logan, Gavin, Zoe, Raiya, and Zane.
Rita was the twin sister of Rose Ferris, and she had seven other siblings: Eleanor Chambers, Mary Reagan, Jean Reagan, Pauline "Peg" Farr, Joseph Farr, John Farr, and Alfred Farr. Rita was preceded in death by two sons, Charles Patrick and Thomas James, Jr., and her daughter Rita Ann Sasso.
A viewing will be held on Friday, May 19, 2023, from 7:00pm - 9:00pm at Charles F. Snyder Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz PA, 17543.
Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, May 20, 2023 at 11:00am at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church, 501 East Orange St., Lancaster, PA 17602.
A private interment will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Rita's memory may be made to Lancaster Catholic High School, 650 Juliette Ave., Lancaster, PA 17601.
To leave online condolences, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com