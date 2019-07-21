Rita Ann Farabelli, 78, of Camp Hill, formerly of Lancaster, died peacefully in the arms of her loving daughter on Thursday, July 18th, 2019. She is predeceased by her parents, Grace and Albert Farabelli, and her daughter, Natalie Rose Pepe. She is survived by her daughter Maria E. Kinney (Mark) of East Petersburg, two sisters and two brothers.
Rita fought relentlessly against mental illness for most of her life while at the same time managed to be the best mother ever. She was passionate about her love for God, her daughters, art, music and writing poetry. She will be dearly missed by Maria who would like to extend her gratitude to all of those who loved and supported them through this long journey. Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Homeland Center Hospice of Harrisburg, PA.