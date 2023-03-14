Rita A. Williams, 96, of Columbia, died on Sunday, March 12, 2023 at Luther Acres Manor in Lititz. Born in Columbia, she was the daughter of the late Victor and Margaret Wolhferth. She was married for nearly 65 years to her late husband, Martin V.B. Williams.
Rita dedicated her life to being a homemaker and raising her children. She enjoyed baking and had a love of nature. She especially looked forward to her yearly trips to Florida and visits to the cabin in the mountains. Rita was very involved in her church, Holy Trinity. She served as president of the Mother's Club for eight years and was a member of the Blessed Virgin Mary Society, Altar Rosary Society, and RCIA. She spent 25 years arranging who would present the gifts during mass each Sunday. In her spare time, Rita volunteered to work the local polls and serve food during the Holy Trinity Festival.
Rita is survived by her children, Margaret Rose (Late John) Good, Charles, Teresa (Late Merrill) Hess, Dennis (Pat), Robert, Mary (Denny) Brandt, Jonathan (Chris), and Rita (Greg) Fritsch; her daughter-in-law, Cindy, and her large extended family of grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great-great grandchildren. In addition to her parents and husband, Rita was preceded in death by her sons, Martin J. and Timothy R.; her daughter, Kathleen "Kitty" Logan; the babies she lost too soon: Thomas, Paul, Jane, and Bernadette; her grandson, Jason Heinaman; and her great grandchildren, Avery and Declan Horn, and Isaiah Williams.
A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 11 AM on Thursday, March 16, 2023 at Holy Trinity Roman Catholic Church. A viewing will begin at 9 AM. Interment in Holy Trinity Catholic Cemetery will follow the mass. The family would like to extend their sincere gratitude to Sister Anna for her kindness and support, and to Luthercare for the utmost care and compassion shown to Rita during her time there, and Masonic Homes Hospice. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Holy Trinity Catholic Church, 409 Cherry Street, Columbia, PA 17512. Arrangements by Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Columbia/Landisville. www.clydekraft.com