Rita A. Sturgis, 53, formerly of Oxford, PA, passed away unexpectedly at Conestoga View, Lancaster, on January 21, 2020. She was the daughter of the late Joan Arrowood, and Leo and Theresa Becker Sturgis.
Rita was an accomplished softball player, competing in the Summer Special Olympics. Activities that excited her and she enjoyed included cookbooks, Holstein cows, sharks and professional wrestling.
In addition to her parents she is survived by a step sister, Catherine Shaubach.
Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements entrusted to Reynolds Funeral and Cremation Services, Inc., Quarryville, PA. www.reynoldsfunneralhome.net.
