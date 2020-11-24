Rita A. Barranco, 88, of Ephrata, passed away on Friday, November 20, 2020, at Ephrata Manor.
She was born in New York, NY to the late Edward and Anna (Herbst) Hopkins and was the wife of the late Ronald D. Barranco who passed away in 2015.
She was a member of Our Mother of Perpetual Help where she sewed blankets for Project Linus and attend Hands of Hope. Rita worked in the office of Home Insurance Company of New York.
Rita is survived by two nephews, Michael, husband of Jane Kukish of Colonia, NJ, Michael Tatro and a niece Donna Tatro.
Services will be private at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Rita's memory may be made to American Cancer Society, 314 Good Drive, Lancaster, PA 17603.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata.