Riley Stephen Erb, 21, of Lancaster, passed away on Sunday, February 12, 2023 at home. Riley was born in Lancaster, the much loved son of Gay McKain Erb and the late R. Stephen Erb who preceded him in death in 2010. He grew up in Mount Joy and attended Donegal and later Penn Manor schools and was adored by his nieces and nephews and enjoyed trips to the beach with his family. Riley loved to spend his free time playing video games with his best friends and cooking new dinners with his mom. He also adored his furry feline friend, Fluff.
Surviving in addition to his mother, his siblings: Rockie Hilburn, Abbie Hilburn (fiancé: Jeff Cwiertniewicz), Emilie Erb (fiancé: Jaedyn Rush). Grandparents: Kathy and Robert Sullivan and grandfather: Luther Barrett, Jr. Seven nieces and nephews: Trinity, McKenzie, Aubree, Gavyn, Xander, Maizlee and Maddie. Also many cousins, aunts, uncles and friends who will forever miss him. He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents: George and Marilyn McKain.
"You never said I'm leaving, you never said good-bye, you were gone before I knew it and only God knows why. A million times, I'll need you; a million times I'll cry, if love alone could save you, you would never have to die. In life I've loved you dearly, in death I love you still, in my heart you hold a place that no one will ever fill. It breaks my heart to lose you, but you haven't gone alone; part of me went with you on this day God took you home."
A Celebration of Riley's life will be held at the Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., 114 West Main Street, Mountville on Sunday, March 5, 2023 at 1:00 P.M. All of Riley's family and friends are welcome to attend. A Visitation will be from 12:00 Noon to 1:00 P.M. To send an online condolence, visit: Workmanfuneralhomes.com
