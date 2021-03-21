Ricky "Rick" Allen Hensel, Sr., 67, of Quarryville entered into eternal rest and joined his two sons in Heaven on Thursday, March 18, 2021. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of Claudette (Monk) Felczak and the late William J. Hensel, Sr.
Rick was an avid hunter and fisherman. He loved being outdoors and riding his Harley-Davidson Motorcycle. Rick recently retired from the Buck Company after 40 years of employment. His rowdy sense of humor, hard-working nature and stubborn style will be forever missed.
In addition to his mother, Rick is survived by his grandchildren, Jasmine and Jacob Hensel; siblings: Brenda Buzzard, only brother and best friend, William J. Hensel, Jr., Donna Miller, Antoinette Anderer, Teresa Cozzone, and Lisa Hess. Also surviving is his former wife, Barbara McFalls. He was preceded in death by his sons, Ricky Allen Hensel, Jr. and Robert Joseph Hensel.
A viewing will take place at Dewald Funeral and Cremation Services, Inc., 227 West 4th St., Quarryville on Wednesday, March 24, 2021 from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. Private interment will be in the Little Britain Presbyterian Cemetery. Those attending the viewing are asked to wear a mask. Online guestbook at
