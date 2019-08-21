Ricky L. Heisey, 73, of Elizabethtown, passed away on Monday, August 19, 2019 at Masonic Villages. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of the late J. Richard and Ethel (Herr) Heisey.
Ricky was a graduate of Donegal High School class of 1964. He retired from Hamilton Watch. A lifetime member of Elstonville Sportsmen's Association, Ricky enjoyed the outdoors, fishing and hunting. He had a great sense of humor and enjoyed reading, history and was very crafty.
Ricky is survived by five children, Toni Heisey of Lancaster, Angela Heisey of Marietta, Eric Heisey of Elizabethtown, Tiffany Wells, wife of Keith of Elizabethtown and Dustin Heisey, husband of Monica of Manheim; ten grandchildren; a sister, Linda Risberg, wife of Douglas of Mount Joy; and a brother, Jere Heisey of Mount Joy.
A memorial service honoring Ricky's life will be held at the Sheetz Funeral Home, Inc. 16 East Main Street, Mount Joy on Friday, August 23, 2019 at 2 PM. Interment will follow at Mount Joy Cemetery. To send an online condolence, please visit www.sheetzfuneralhome.com