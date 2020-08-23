Ricky Earl Schell, 74, passed away on August 20, 2020, at Hospice & Community Care in Mt. Joy, PA. A Lancaster native, he was the son of the late Earl and Mary (Klouser) Schell.
Ricky graduated from J. P. McCaskey High School and worked for 15 years in manufacturing at the Dial Watch Company. Ricky loved gardening and always had his home filled with plants and flowers. He was an avid antique collector and enjoyed interior decorating. Ricky also loved the beach and boating. He also enjoyed summers at the family house at Raystown Lake. He loved cats and took care of several Siamese cats over the years as well as the local neighborhood felines.
Ricky is survived by his sisters: Mary Huber, Marcia Young, and Maude Edgell, all of Lancaster. He was preceded in death by his parents and brothers. For condolences visit SnyderFuneralHome.com
