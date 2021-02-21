Ricky Carl Kuzniar, 60, of Ephrata, passed away on Friday, February 19, 2021, at his son's home in Etters, PA. He was under hospice care for brain cancer.
He was born in Ephrata to June (Imhoff) Kuzniar of Denver, PA and the late Carl Kuzniar.
Ricky served his country in the U.S. Navy. He worked as a metal fabricator and had been employed at GSM Industrial, Gold Rush Trailer, Stoner Industrial, and MGS Trailers. He enjoyed doing home improvement, woodworking, hunting, motorcycling, taking his dog for a walk, and just being around a camp fire.
In addition to his mother, he is survived by a son, Robert Anthony, married to Elise (Holton) Kuzniar of Etters; a daughter, Melody Kuzniar-Giglio, married to Jonathan Giglio of Farmington, NY; two grandchildren; Layla and Jake Giglio; two sisters, Penny, wife of Wayne Duke of Stevens and Candy, wife of Jim Ludwig of Stevens.
Services will be private at the convenience of the family.
Memorial contributions in Ricky's memory may be made to the York County SPCA, 3159 N. Susquehanna Trail, York, PA 17406 - https://ycspca.org/get-involved/donate/tributememorial-giving.html (online donations)
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.
