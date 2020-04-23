Rickie L. Bishop, 68, of Marietta passed away peacefully with family by his side on Tuesday, April 21, 2020 at Hospice and Community Care, Mount Joy. He was born to Rose (Eckman) Hinkle and the late Russell Bishop. He is survived by his loving wife Denise L. (Shugars) Bishop.
As a faithful member to the ASPCA Rickie was a lover of all animals. He loved his dog Abby and cats Lucy and Ethel. Most importantly he was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, and son.
In addition to his wife and mother he is survived by his son: Rickie Bishop, Jr. and wife Adrienne; granddaughters, Emma and Addie Bishop; siblings, Bobby Bishop and wife Sandy, Melissa McConnell and husband Jake, and John Bishop, Jr. He is predeceased by his brother Ronnie Bishop and step father John Hinkle.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Smedley-Finkenbinder Funeral Home & Crematory, 29 N. Gay St., Marietta, PA 17547. Memories and condolences may be shared at: www.FinkenbinderFamily.com.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to Hospice of Central PA, 1320 Linglestown Rd., Harrisburg, PA 17110 or to the Pet Pantry, 26 Millersville Rd., Lancaster, PA 17603.
