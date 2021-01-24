Rickey L. Gerhard, 62, of Stevens, passed away Thursday, January 21, 2021, at his residence, after a hard fought battle with cancer.
He was born in Ephrata to the late Paul W. and Anna Jane (Zwally) Gerhard and was the husband of Sandra M. (Hackman) Gerhard, with whom he shared 43 years of marriage.
Rick was currently serving as an elder at Faith Journey Church, Denver. He had also taught high school, college and career, adult Sunday school, and served on the church board. He was a 1976 graduate of Ephrata High School. He worked at Rodney Good Mechanical as an HVAC technician. Rick grew up in Akron. He went through the midget programs in baseball and football and then went on to play football, baseball and wrestle for Ephrata High School. Rick was chosen to play in the LL League all-star football game. After graduation, not losing his passion for sports, he played slow pitch softball for Good's Disposal at the Ephrata Park and belonged to a street hockey league. Rick was a member of the Circle T Riding Club and enjoyed trail riding with his horse Star. He loved to hunt and fish with his dad, brothers, uncle and cousins at a cabin in Franklin County where they would fish the native trout streams. His favorite hunting spot was in his tree stand at Grube's cabin, where he also enjoyed time with his family. Rick was very active in his daughters' lives, coaching their softball teams at the Ephrata Rec League. He loved spending time with his grandchildren and following their sporting events.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by two daughters, Ellen, wife of Ryan Garber of Mount Joy, Maureen, wife of Dustin Horning of Denver; six grandchildren, Megan, Hunter and McKenna Garber, Dane, Connor and Logan Horning; a sister, Pam, wife of Mike Steffy of Lititz; a brother, Steve, husband of Bonnie (Palm) Gerhard of Rothsville, and seven nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Greg Gerhard; a sister, Paula Sue Kemper, and a brother-in-law, Clarence Kemper, Jr.
A visitation will be held Wednesday, January 27, 2021, from 4 to 6 pm, at Faith Journey Church, 2000 W. Rt. 897, Denver, followed by a memorial service at 6 pm, with Ken Grube officiating. Interment will be private at the convenience of the family.
Memorial contributions in Rick's memory may be made to Faith Journey Church, 2000 W. Rt. 897, Denver, PA 17517.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.
