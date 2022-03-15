Rickey L. Armer, age 69, of Windsor, died peacefully on Sunday, March 6, 2022. Born in Lancaster on March 2, 1953, he was the son of Elsie (Enck) Armer of Lancaster and the late Victor Armer, Sr. He was the loving husband of Diane S. (Crumling) Armer.
Rickey was a graduate of Mannheim Central High School. He was the owner of Armer's Landscaping in Windsor for 35 years.
Rickey loved the outdoors. He was a member of the Rustic Barn cabin in Sullivan County and loved to hunt and spend time there in the mountains of north central Pennsylvania. He enjoyed spending time with Diane and family at their vacation home in Lewes, DE.
In addition to his wife and mother, Rickey is survived by his step-sons Jon Witman, and his wife Michelle of Hellam and Keith "Fuzz" Witman, and his companion Sherry of Wrightsville, his brothers Steve Armer, and his wife Cindy of Lititz, Tom Armer, and his companion Michelle of Lancaster, and Victor "Butch" Armer, Jr., and his wife Linda of Lititz, his sister Linda Hess, and her husband Carl of Lampeter, and his many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and friends.
A memorial service to celebrate Rickey's life will be announced at a late date.
Arrangements by the Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 700 Hellam Street, Wrightsville, PA 17368. www.etzweilerfuneralhome.com.