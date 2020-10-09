Rickey A. Ream

Rick A. Ream, 66, of Pequea passed away Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at Hospice in Mount Joy. Rick was born in Lancaster, he was the son of Nancy (Stark) Ream of Conestoga and the late Charles A. Ream. Rick was the companion of Eileen Giberson.
He served in the United States Army and was stationed in Germany. He retired from Amtrak.
He is survived by his mother and siblings, Mary (Ken) Wilson, Gary (Phyllis) Ream and Randy (Kim) Ream. He was preceded in death by his sister, Sherry Herr. Also, surviving are many nieces and nephews.
