Rick Shiffler was one of a kind. He did things his way, and that was down a path most of us would not take. Somehow or another, from childhood on, Rick managed to draw the short straw. Despite always having to overcome some sort of disadvantage, often through no fault of his own, and sometimes of his own doing, he still remained "Ricker".
Rick never paid asking price for anything. He would negotiate until he felt he had a bargain, and would be very proud of himself for making a great deal. Then if you made it known that you needed something like that, he would give it to you.
His outwardly gruff appearance and mannerisms belied a very kind soul. Rick had friends from every walk of life. It wasn't what you were, but who you were with Rick. You would be hard pressed to find a more loyal friend.
So, on October 25, 2019, at the age of 64, Ricker drew the short straw again. This one he couldn't overcome. He left family & friends that will miss him dearly. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of the late Calvin Shiffler and Kathryn Groff Shiffler.
He is survived by his brother, Doug Shiffler (Barbara) of Quarryville, his two sisters, Dawn Black (Rich) of Quarryville, Kim Miller (Randy) of St. Petersburg, FL; his daughter, Riki Shiffler (Scott) of Duncannon, PA; his four step-daughters, Cindy Peters of Ironville, Justine Peters of Marrietta, Dana Peters of Conestoga, Erica Cherry of Lancaster, his step-son, James Morrison of Willow Street, along with 11 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
Rick was preceded in death by his wife, Pamela R. and one grandson.
A Celebration to honor Rick's life will be held on Sunday, November 10, 2019 at Sickman's Mill, 671 Sandhill Road, Pequea, PA 17565 from 2:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Interment will be private.
Please visit Rick's Memorial page at: