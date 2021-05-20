Rick Lee Kingsboro, 65, of Elizabethtown, passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 15, 2021 at Hospice & Community Care, Mount Joy. Born Wednesday, February 29, 1956 in Lancaster, he was the son of the late Elwood L. Kingsboro and Grace (Fitzpatrick) Keyton.
Rick loved the outdoors and spending time in the mountains of Perry County. He was a devoted hunter and participated in numerous hunting trips. He also enjoyed fishing, camping and spending many nights at Silver Spring Speedway, Mechanicsburg, where he was part of various racing crews. He was an avid NASCAR fan and enjoyed watching Philadelphia Phillies baseball games. Rick was employed by Ebersole Excavating Inc., Elizabethtown, for 20 years prior to his retirement.
He is survived by his children, Matthew Kingsboro, of Elizabethtown, Michelle Williams, married to Dean, of Elizabethtown and Mark Kingsboro married to Farida, of Marietta. Also surviving is a step daughter, Kari Sweigart, of Mount Joy, a step son, Corey Harrison, married to Keely, of Denver, step mother, Donna Kingsboro, of Elizabethtown, a brother, Scott Kingsboro, married to Autumn, of Maytown, a sister, Brenda Kingsboro, of Bainbridge, a brother, George Keyton, Jr., married to Lisa, of Elizabethtown and a step brother, Dale Miller, of Palmyra, as well as several grandchildren and Rick's extended family and caring friends. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a step brother, Butch Fitzpatrick.
The family would like to thank Rick's clinical care teams from DaVita Dialysis Services of Elizabethtown, Lancaster General Hospital, and Hospice & Community Care, Mount Joy. Additionally, special thanks to Rick's neighbors and friends from Whistlestop View Apartments in Elizabethtown who always provided helping hands.
A Memorial Service will be held at 5 PM on Thursday, May 27, 2021 at the Miller-Finkenbinder Funeral Home & Crematory, 130 North Market Street, Elizabethtown, PA 17022, 717-367-1543. Private interment will be at the convenience of the family. A time of visitation will be held at the funeral home from 4 PM until the time of the service on Thursday.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Rick's memory to Hospice & Community Care, www.hospiceandcommunitycare.org or DaVita Dialysis Services, www.davita.com
