Rick Armstrong, 70, of Lancaster, passed away of natural causes on Thursday, April 23, 2020 at Lancaster General Hospital, following a lengthy illness. Born in Lancaster, PA he was the son of the late Douglas R., Sr. and Esther (Lausch) Armstrong and the husband of Bea Weaver Armstrong with whom he spent 44 years.
Rick is survived by a daughter, Dusty R. Armstrong of Lancaster, grandson, Bryce Richard Armstrong Easterly of Lehighton, PA. Also surviving is a brother, Douglas R., husband of Lisa Armstrong of Lancaster, a nephew, Doug, III, Lancaster and a niece, Andrea Grebinger.
Services will be private at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Rick's name may be made to Humane League of Lancaster County, 2195 Lincoln Hwy. East, Lancaster, PA 17602.
Please visit Rick's Memorial Page at:
A living tribute »