Richard Willey Simpson

Richard "Dick" Willey Simpson, 88, of Lancaster, PA and Westmore, VT passed away on Thursday, December 15, 2022. Richard's summer family home (1959-2021) was "Brookadoon" on Willoughby Lake in Westmore, VT where all gathered. He was born on February 19, 1934 in Floral Park, NY to Carl Gilbert Simpson and Doris Griffith Simpson. Richard and his twin sister were born 2 lbs each, during a blizzard with no power. He went to Bay Shore High School in Long Island, New York (class of '52). He went on to receive his BA in Advertising (Graphic Design) from Pratt Institute (class of '58) and attended the University of Vermont, a member of Sigma Phi (V53). In 1962 Richard designed the UVM Ceremonial Mace as an Honorary Member of the class of 1927 for his parents. He was active in the Army Reserves with a Second Lieutenant commission serving from 1958-1965 in the U.S. Army Signal Corps.
Richard was Vice President of Design for InterContinental Hotels in New York City. He travelled the world for 30 years with InterContinental Hotels and their parent company, Pan Am, creating designs for all hotels which reflected the culture of each city.
He was a long-time resident of Northport, Long Island, NY, where he co-founded the Northport Historical Museum. While on Long Island, he gave lectures on the Revolutionary War.
When he later moved back to New York City, he served as a board member of the Murray Hill Association, started the Visiting Neighbor program and promoted the Save a Tree and Neighbor on Patrol programs in Murray Hill.
Dick and his wife of 33 years, Deborah, had split their time between Lancaster, PA and Willoughby Lake in Westmore, VT where he was a sixth generation Vermonter and served as the town Historian giving lectures and history slide shows of the lake and town. He also reenacted as Frederick Holbrook, Governor of Vermont during Civil War time. His love of history led him to give lectures on the Civil War from Delaware to Maine to local societies, Civil War round tables, retirement communities and church groups. These lectures raised money for many different groups including the Save the Franklin Battlefield, a Charitable Organization in Tennessee. He was also an active member of dozens of Civil War organizations including the General Meade Society and Pamplin Historical Park.
Dick is survived by his loving wife, Deborah, his daughter, Karin Cohen-Black (Ron Black), and son, Christopher (Diane DeAngelo). A granddaughter, Erica Cohen Finamore and a grandson, Jeffrey Cohen. A twin sister, Dorothy Simpson Dorion and a brother, Robert Carlisle Simpson (Anne).
A service for family and friends will be held on Saturday, January 7, 2023 at 11:00am at the Highland Presbyterian Church, 500 East Roseville Road, Lancaster PA. The family will receive friends at the church one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that friends consider a donation to Hospice & Community Care, 685 Good Drive, P.O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604-4125, from whom he received wonderful care in his final weeks. Interment will take place at the Lakeview Cemetery in Westmore, VT this summer.