Richard W. Rice, 86, of Elizabethtown, PA, formerly of Yardley, Bucks County, passed away on November 21, 2021, peacefully at home. He is survived by his wife E. Louise. He was born in Allentown, PA, and was the son of the late Floyd and Edith (Fulmer) Rice. He was a graduate of Liberty High School of Bethlehem and attended Lehigh University. Richard served in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict. He retired from the Federal Government.
As a member of the Trinity UCC of New Holland, PA, he served as an Elder, Deacon, President of Consistory, and Fund Administrator.
He was a member of the Newtown Lodge #427 F.& A.M. and various other Masonic organizations.
A Masonic Service and Memorial Service will be held at Sell Chapel, Masonic Village, Elizabethtown, PA, on Thursday, December 9 at 11 AM. Masks are required.
A committal service with military honors will be held at the Indiantown Gap National Cemetery at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Bleiler Caring Cottage Endowment Fund, Masonic Charities, One Masonic Drive, Elizabethtown, PA 17022.