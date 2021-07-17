Richard W. Longsderff 1934-02-12 to 2021-07-17

Richard W. Longsderff was born February 12, 1934 in Pine Grove Township, Schuylkill County, PA to the late Grant A. and Katie E. (Kohr) Longsderff. He was a graduate of Pine Grove High School Class of 1952. In high school Richard lettered in basketball and baseball. He was the President of his graduating class.
Richard served in the United States Navy as a 1st Class EMT Petty Officer from 1952-1956 during the Korean Conflict.
Richard married Eva L. (Daubert) Longsderff on November 28, 1953 and they recently celebrated 67 years of marriage. He is survived by two children, David R. Longsderff (Brenda) of Columbia and Sandra A. Schaeffer (Clark Scott) of Ephrata. He is also survived by five grandchildren, Andrew Longsderff, Joshua Longsderff and his wife Kelly, Kristen Longsderff, Benjamin Schaeffer and Grant Schaeffer. He was preceded in death by a brother, Earl Longsderff and sister, Anna Mae Longsderff both of Pine Grove, PA.
Richard was a graduate of Tri-State University with a BS Degree in Electrical Engineering. His career included 27+ years at RCA and he was one of the founding partners of Thermacore, Inc. of Lancaster.
He was an active member of the First Church of God of Lancaster, now known as Chestnut Hill Church. Richard served his church well as a Sunday School Teacher for almost 50 years and on the official church board, many as the chairman. He held numerous committee positions in the local Eastern Regional Churches of God and the General Conference of the Churches of God of North America. He served as a board trustee for the University of Findlay for 13 years and as a board trustee for Winebrenner Theological Seminary for almost 14 years. He also served as the Chairman of the Board for the start of the Scotland Campus in Chambersburg, PA.
Richard had numerous hobbies that found him gardening, fruit and nut propagation, hunting and just doing what would help others. He had a passion for people and a passion for life.
A Viewing will be held Wednesday, July 21, 2021 from 6:00-8:00pm at Chestnut Hill Church, 344 W. Chestnut St., Lancaster, PA 17603. A Funeral Service will be held at the church on Thursday, July 22, 2021 at 4:00pm. Guests will be received prior to the service starting at 3:00pm. Interment will be held privately at Suedberg Church of God Cemetery in Pine Grove, PA. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Chestnut Hill Church at the address above. To leave a condolence, please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com