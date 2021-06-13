Richard W. Hollis IV, 70, of Hellam died suddenly on Friday, May 28th, 2021 at his residence. Born in Columbia, he was the son of Eileen P.M. Campbell and the late Richard W. Hollis III. He was also the step-son of the late William Shuldiner.
Rick graduated from Eastern High School and the University of Dayton and received his master's degree from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute. From 1974-2000, Rick was the former Digital Electronics Director at Hughes Aircraft company. He then moved on as Deputy Director & Chef Engineer, Electronic Products at Boeing Satellite Development Center and retired in 2014.
Rick was a Viper car collector and was an active member of the Viper club in California and Central PA. He participated in road rallies and drag racing.
He was the husband of the late Joyce Hatfield Hollis, formerly of Tulsa. Rick is survived by his mother, Eileen, Hellam; and the following siblings from his Dad's second marriage - his sister - Virginia (Ginny) Smith wife of Ken Smith, Columbia; his twin brothers - Bart Hollis husband of Terri Hollis, Lancaster; Bret Hollis husband of Michelle Hollis, Wrightsville; nieces - Emily Martinson wife of Michael Martinson, Lancaster; Brittany Sneeringer wife of Derek Sneeringer, Lewes; Erin Hollis, Lancaster; Sarah Hollis, Wrightsville; nephews – William Hollis, Marietta; Brody Smith, Columbia.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Rick's name to your favorite charity. An engineering space communications scholarship in Rick's honor is being planned.
A celebration of life service will be held at a later date.
