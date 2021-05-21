Richard W. Harnish, 72, of New Holland, passed away on Wednesday, May 19, 2021 at Landis Homes Retirement Community. He was married 48 years to Ann Etta Coffman Harnish. Born in Lock Haven, Clinton County, he was the son of the late Leroy and Geraldine Ganoe Harnish.
Richard retired from Yellow Freight where he had been a truck driver for 24 years. He was a member of Our Lady of Lourdes in New Holland. The Knights of Columbus, and the Santa Maria Assembly, 4th Degree. Richard served in the U.S. Navy with the Attack Squadron 72. He enjoyed traveling.
Surviving besides his wife is a sister, Sandra Garris of Kittanning. He was preceded in death by a brother, Leroy Harnish.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, May 25, at 11:00 A.M. at Our Lady of Lourdes, 150 Water Street, New Holland, with the Rev. Stephen Fauser as celebrant. Interment in Trinity Lutheran Cemetery, New Holland, PA with full military honors. Viewings will be held on Monday evening from 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. at the Beck Funeral Home, 315 E. Main St., New Holland, PA and at the church on Tuesday from 10:00 A.M. until the time of the service. To send an online condolence to the family, visit www.BeckFuneral.com
