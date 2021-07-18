Richard W. "Dick" Graden, 86, of Mount Joy, passed away on Tuesday, July 13, 2021 at his residence. Born in Enola, he was the son of the late Henry W. and Fannie (Forsman) Graden. Dick was the husband of Carol (Sanderson) Graden with whom he celebrated 40 years of marriage.
Dick was a graduate of Enola High School class of 1953. He retired from AMP, Inc. as a Tool and Die Machinist after 32 years of service. Dick was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Mount Joy. An avid hunter and fisherman, he was a life member of the Milton Grove Sportsmen's Club and AMP Nimrods. Dick enjoyed traveling and cooking.
Surviving in addition to his wife, Carol, are two children, Cheryl Donsbach, wife of David of Cape Coral, FL and David Graden, husband of Nancy of Lexington, KY; two step sons, Michael "Mike" Scott, husband of Maggie of Corpus Christy, TX and James "Jim" Bloom of Royalton; three grandchildren; three step grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and one great-step granddaughter. He was preceded in death by a step son, Randy Bloom; two sisters, Carolin Brandt and Helen Stech; and a brother, Donald Graden.
A memorial service honoring Dick's life will be held at Trinity Lutheran Church, 47 West Main Street, Mount Joy on Wednesday, July 21, 2021 at 2 PM. Family and friends will be received at the church before the service from 1 PM to 2 PM. The family requests casual dress. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice and Community Care, 685 Good Drive, Lancaster, PA 17604. To send an online condolence, please visit: www.sheetzfuneralhome.com