Richard W. Croyle, 71, passed away peacefully at his home in Kirkwood after a courageous battle with cancer, on Thursday, January 6, 2022. He was the beloved husband of Kathy Hastings Croyle. They celebrated their 25th anniversary this past November. Born in Huntingdon, PA, he was the son of the late Wilmot Roy Croyle and Alberta Mae Seger. He grew up in Mount Union in a log cabin by Licking Creek about which he fondly regaled stories.
Richard, or Dick, known by his close family and friends, was a 1972 graduate of Indiana University of Pennsylvania with a degree in Music Education. Upon graduation, he moved to Lancaster County for a teaching position with the Solanco School District almost 50 years ago. He worked there as a dedicated music educator and department chair, building a much valued and respected music program for 39 years. He retired in 2011. While at Solanco, he earned his Masters in Music Education at West Chester University and was proud to receive the honor of District 7 Pennsylvania Music Educators Association Teacher of the Year. Dick taught choral and instrumental music to thousands of students in every grade from 2nd through High School, and is fondly remembered as Mr. C.
Dick loved spending time with his wife, Kathy. For many years they enjoyed directing the high school musicals together. They shared a passion for teaching, wine-tasting, seeing shows, especially concerts by Dick’s favorite groups, Chanticleer and The King’s Singers and spending long weekends in Annapolis. In his retirement, Dick enjoyed writing music, following his favorite teams, Penn State and the Dallas Cowboys but especially having coffee with friends at the Daily Grind where they met to solve the problems of the world. He was also honored to serve as a respected Chairman for the Zoning Hearing Board in Colerain Township.
Richard is survived by his wife, Kathy, a sister, Eleanor Dunkle, of Sarasota, Florida; a brother, Wayne, (husband of Barbara) of Zelienople, PA and a son, Matthew.
A celebration of Dick’s life will take place at Union Presbyterian Church, 5637 Street Road, Kirkwood, PA on Thursday, January 13, 2022 at 6:30 pm. The family will receive friends at the church before the service from 4:30-6:30 pm. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the Ann B. Barshinger Cancer Institute or to the Solanco School District, Richard W. Croyle Music Memorial Scholarship Fund, 121 South Hess Street, Quarryville, PA 17566. Checks should be payable to the Solanco School District.