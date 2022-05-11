Richard V. Ross, Jr., 66 of Lancaster passed away unexpectedly at his home on Saturday, May 7, 2022. Born in San Diego, CA, he was the son of the late Richard V. Ross, Sr. and Patricia Spangler Ross. Richard retired from teaching Automotive Technologies at Lebanon County CTC. He graduated from Warwick High School 1974. Richard obtained a bachelor's degree from Penn State University in 1979, and furthered his education until he retired.
Richard was preceded in death by two siblings: Teresa "Terri" Ross and James Ross. He has three surviving siblings: Ronald Ross, Robert Ross and Sharon Ross. Richard is survived by his children: Juliana, Richard father of Orion, and Kaitlin married to Alex Surcouf. He is also survived by his former wife and friend Kathy Ross who is the mother to all three children. Dubbed, Pop Pop by his beloved grandson Orion.
Richard was a true renaissance man. A gun, car, and motorcycle enthusiast; a mechanic thinking creatively, he feared no art. He was an excellent marksman particularly when tending the rabbits.' He was a seasoned shooter at the Elstonville Sportsmen's Association, volunteering with shoots. His stage performances at Lebanon, Ephrata, Gretna and Fulton Theaters are too numerous to mention, but all his performances will always be remembered. Singing was another passion of Richards, and he found a wonderful group of talented friends within the Lancaster Liederkranz Chorus.
Visitation will be on Thursday, May 12, 2022 from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM at the Buch Funeral Home, 216 South Broad Street, Lititz, with a Memorial Service to follow at 7:00 PM. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. In Richard's memory contributions can be made to Lancaster Liederkranz Chorus 722 S. Chiques Road, Manheim, PA 17545. To send the family condolences on-line, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com
A living tribute »